SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 30, 2022.

Courtney Marie Hare, 24, Sulphur: Unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco; contempt of court.

Alejandro Parada, 21, Houston, TX: Monetary instrument abuse.

Melissa Hernandez, 21, Houston, TX: Monetary instrument abuse (2 charges); theft under $1,000.

Derrick Dawayne Harden, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Meloney Faye Manuel, 39, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; improper supervision of a juvenile; failure to ensure child attends school.

Juliette Ghessi, 19, Houston, TX: Monetary instrument abuse; theft under $1,000.

Ronald Mason, 59, Laplace: Domestic abuse.

Tony Bernard Davis III, 54, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joyce Ann Simien, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jonathan Allen Hunt, 38, Baton Rouge: Burglary; theft under $25,000.

Sidney Leighann Conley, 24, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Amber Desiree Bias, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Edwin Jerome Landry, 47, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; trespassing; mischief; resisting an officer with force.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.