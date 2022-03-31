High gas prices effect local law enforcement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Prices at the pump aren’t just costly to the average consumer but to local law enforcement agencies, like the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A major part of how CPSO serves the community, relies on its different types of vehicles including ATVs, boats, high water rescue trucks, and of course deputy units. All of which run on gas.

“I think we’re using about probably anywhere from 35 to 40-thousand a week in fuel cost,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “That’s a lot of money to tax payers when your spending that much money on gas.”

There’s roughly six-hundred vehicles in the sheriff’s office fleet, according to Mancuso. He explains there are some things the department does to help with cost.

“Every deputy has the opportunity to either park their car and drive their own vehicle to work or if they have that “take home privilege.” They have to participate in a program where they pay a user fee,” Mancuso said.

Mancso said he voluntarily pays around $200 a month for that fee to be able to take his work unit home. The fee can help offset the some of the increased price.

“We’re going to try to save in other areas, like I said, for instance going to our own pumps that we own,” Mancuso said.

The agency’s price of gas is less than the average user, and is even cheaper when they fill up at pumps owned by CPSO where taxes and fees are not applied. However, it’s not always that easy.

“Again, we don’t want to sacrifice leaving an area just to go fill up somewhere and get gas at a cheaper place. When they should be staying in their area as much as possible,” Mancuso said.

In addition, there are some other areas where CPSO won’t compromise.

“In the interest of public safety,” Mancuso said. “Pulling our cars off the street or telling them not to drive around as much is not one of them. We want them visibly everyday, all day in every neighborhood that they can saturate as much as they can saturate. So, our focus is is on public safety and we’re not going to waver from that.”

Mancuso adds that CPSO does have an emergency fund - but the increase in gas cost has not caused the department to tap into it.

