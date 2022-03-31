50/50 Thursdays
Storm rips roofs from Lake Charles mobile homes

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pummeled with rain as severe weather rolled into Southwest Louisiana, some drivers were stuck in the windy conditions, others were trying to seek shelter inside.

“The rain was stinging me and I could lean into the wind and it was pushing me back,” resident Kevin Fourenant said.

Then, reports of damage slowly trickled in. A mobile home lot off Nelson Road is one of the small areas hit pretty hard.

“I felt pretty good because I didn’t see any damage driving down Nelson Road but then once I got here - it was truly concentrated right here,” homeowner Nancy Laprairie said. “My neighbor’s house had damage. Her roof and awning were on top of my roof and awning.”

Only three mobile homes were damaged across the Leon Drive lot, with some roofing ripped off and siding shredded. Owners were busy after the storm cleaning up the debris.

“I’ve called insurance,” Laprairie said. “The adjuster is supposed to come tomorrow to see where we go to start putting things back together again, but definitely adds to the PTSD that we are all already experiencing.”

Picking up the pieces once again as this makes for another round of cleanup.

