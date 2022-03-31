Lake Charles man accused of sexual abuse of an animal and 100 counts of possession of child pornography

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing an animal, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Stephen Simons, 42, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility on March 30, 2022, for 10 counts of sexual abuse of an animal and 100 counts of possession of child pornography of a juvenile under the age of 13.

His arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

