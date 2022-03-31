50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles man accused of sexual abuse of an animal and 100 counts of possession of child pornography

Stephen Simons
Stephen Simons(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing an animal, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Stephen Simons, 42, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility on March 30, 2022, for 10 counts of sexual abuse of an animal and 100 counts of possession of child pornography of a juvenile under the age of 13.

His arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

Temperatures remain in the lower 80's for both Saturday and Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds build overnight, few showers possible early Saturday
Friday was the opening night of CyphaCon, a convention for anime, sci-fi and gaming fans across...
CyphaCon returns to Lake Charles after two year hiatus
The congressional map drawn by Republicans in the Louisiana legislature that was vetoed by Gov....
Civil rights groups file lawsuits over state’s new gerrymandered congressional maps
Smith will serve until the end of the term. Since there was less than a year remaining , there...
Oberlin has new mayor, Wayne Smith, after incumbent resigns
Students and volunteers gathered together today to help rebuild the coastline, by installing...
Restoring Southwest Louisiana waterways with “floating islands”