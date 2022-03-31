Lake Charles man accused of possession of child pornography

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

John Roark, 63, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility on March 29, 2022, for 20 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

His arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

