‘It would be great to represent my state, my city, the team I grew up watching’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints

LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints...
LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many New Orleans Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city.

Mathieu stopped by WAFB-TV on Wednesday, March 30, to discuss the possibility of joining the Saints and many other topics, in a lengthy 48-minute interview.

LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city.

The complete visit is now available below.

Mathieu was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy with LSU during the 2011 season and left an undeniable impact on the Tiger fanbase, despite only playing two seasons with the program.

LSU icon Tyrann Mathieu reflects on his Tiger memories and much more.
LSU icon Tyrann Mathieu reflects on his Tiger memories and much more.

