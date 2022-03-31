UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 E near PPG Dr, heavy congestion remains

UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened on I-10 eastbound near PPG Drive, according to Lake Charles Traffic.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two traffic alerts have been issued due to accidents on Interstate-10 and Intersate-210.

The left lane on I-210 eastbound near the Prien Lake Bridge has been closed due to an accident, LC Traffic said.

Traffic congestion is approaching one mile, LC Traffic said.

