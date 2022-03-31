UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 E near PPG Dr, heavy congestion remains
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened on I-10 eastbound near PPG Drive, according to Lake Charles Traffic.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two traffic alerts have been issued due to accidents on Interstate-10 and Intersate-210.
The left lane on I-210 eastbound near the Prien Lake Bridge has been closed due to an accident, LC Traffic said.
Traffic congestion is approaching one mile, LC Traffic said.
