UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 E near PPG Dr, heavy congestion remains

Interstate-10 eastbound near PPG Drive has been closed due to an accident, according to Lake...
Interstate-10 eastbound near PPG Drive has been closed due to an accident, according to Lake Charles traffic.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened on I-10 eastbound near PPG Drive, according to Lake Charles Traffic.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two traffic alerts have been issued due to accidents on Interstate-10 and Intersate-210.

The left lane on I-210 eastbound near the Prien Lake Bridge has been closed due to an accident, LC Traffic said.

Traffic congestion is approaching one mile, LC Traffic said.

