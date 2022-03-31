Firefighters extinguish fire at Sulphur home

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A early morning fire at a Sulphur home was contained and extinguished today, according to the Houston River Fire Department.

Fire Chief Dean Lappe says one person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation but no other injuries were reported. The home was reportedly a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Houston River Fire Department was assisted by Calcasieu Parish 911, the Ward 6 Fire Department, and the Sulphur Fire Department.

The Red Cross was also notified to provide assistance to the homeowners.

