50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Firefighters extinguish fire at Sulphur home

Firefighters extinguish fire at Sulphur home
Firefighters extinguish fire at Sulphur home
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A early morning fire at a Sulphur home was contained and extinguished today, according to the Houston River Fire Department.

Fire Chief Dean Lappe says one person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation but no other injuries were reported. The home was reportedly a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Houston River Fire Department was assisted by Calcasieu Parish 911, the Ward 6 Fire Department, and the Sulphur Fire Department.

The Red Cross was also notified to provide assistance to the homeowners.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA announces additional $6M in funds for Hurricane Laura recovery
Take Flight in Deridder!
Learning to fly at the DeRidder flight school
Case closed, charges expunged in 2019 timber theft allegations
Kroger announces free grocery pickup this holiday season
Kroger union workers vote to authorize strike
KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry to take time off for chemotherapy