50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Efton Reid becomes 8th player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU center Efton Reid (15)
LSU center Efton Reid (15)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman center Efton Reid has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello. Reid becomes the eighth Tiger to enter the portal since the firing of former LSU head coach Will Wade.

He joins Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson, Shareef O’Neal, Adam Miller, Jerrell Colbert, Bradley Ezewiro, and Justice Williams. Darius Days and Tari Eason have declared for the upcoming NBA Draft.

RELATED STORIES
Kim Mulkey named 2022 AP National Coach of the Year
Murray State guard Justice Hill commits to the Tigers
NSU’s Kendal Coleman becomes new LSU head coach Matt McMahon’s first commit
REPORT: LSU’s Shareef O’Neal enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU forward Tari Eason declares for 2022 NBA Draft
LSU’s Pinson and Murray enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Reid started all 34 games for the Tigers averaging 6.3 points per game while shooting 52% from the floor and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game. Reid also added 26 blocks and 17 steals as a freshman.

Coming out of high school Reid was rated as a five-star prospect according to 247Sports and was rated as the No. 3 overall center for the class of 2021 and No. 4 player in the state of Florida.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

People walk in the French Quarter Wednesday, March 30, 2022., in New Orleans. Few things in the...
For New Orleans, a 6th Final Four is bounce-back moment
North Carolina's Caleb Love goes for a dunk during the second half of a college basketball game...
Carolina crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four
Kansas head coach Bill Self and players hold up the winning trophy after a college basketball...
Kansas races past Miami in 2nd half, reaches 16th Final Four
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts toward players during the first half of his team's...
Coach K makes 13th Final Four, Duke beats Arkansas 78-69
Villanova guard Caleb Daniels shoots over Houston guard Ramon Walker Jr. during the first half...
Villanova to 7th Final Four, beats Houston 50-44 in South