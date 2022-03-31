Cowboys outlast Southern 9-7

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a game that featured five lead changes, the Cowboys got the one that mattered most… the last. McNeese (13-12) rallied scoring three runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Southern University Jaguars (6-18) Wednesday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.

McNeese jumped out in front early with a run in the bottom of the first coming via the bat of a Kade Hunter. Hunter singled home Payton Harden who was on third with a triple, his 200th career hit. Southern would respond taking a 3-1 lead with a two-ribbie single in the second, and a sac-fly in the third.

The Cowboys wiped out the Southern lead with a four-run third inning. Payton Harden tied the game at three with a two-run single to score Braden Duhon (single) and Kade Morris (walk). Brad Burckel tripled home Harden, and Josh Leslie’s ground out to shortstop scored Burckel for the final run of the inning.

Southern scored three runs in the fifth, coming via a wild pitch, and two fielder’s choices. McNeese would reclaim the lead scoring three in the sixth, and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Josh Leslie scored from third, as Southern attempted to throw out Schuyler Thibodaux stealing second. The Cowboys would tie the game at seven on Braden Duhon’s RBI single to right-center. Duhon and Kade Morris would execute a double steal with Morris taking home. The final run of the ballgame for the Pokes was driven in by Josh Leslie who singled to right scoring Kade Hunter.

Cowboy reliever Sean-Michael Brady (2-1) earned the win, tossing 2.0 innings. He allowed one run and struck out a batter. Deonte’ Dotson suffered the loss allowing three runs in 0.2 innings. Closer Cameron Foster used 13 pitches to pick up his seventh save of the season, he struck out a batter and allowed one hit.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.