CITGO $20-million settlement funding marsh creation, oyster reefs and more

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In June, it will be sixteen years since an oil spill by CITGO closed the Calcasieu Ship Channel, but the government and the people are now reaping the benefits of a settlement stemming from the pollution.

It was almost a year ago when seven state and federal agencies signed off on an agreement with CITGO-- for almost $20 million in settlement money. Here’s how it started and what they are doing with the money.

In 2006, two storage tanks at CITGO overflowed during a rainstorm. About 54-thousand barrels of oil and millions of gallons of oily wastewater flowed into Indian Marais, a tributary of the Calcasieu River. What’s called a natural resource damage assessment was done and CITGO paid nearly $20 million to settle with the government. State Representative Ryan Bourriaque says the marsh restoration will help protect Highway 27.

“The project will also provide protection for a state evacuation route, Highway 27. So, the previous marsh area between the highway and the ship channel would now be replenished. That would provide some protection for Highway 27,” Bourriaque said.

Settlement funds in the amount of $1.5 million is also to be used to create 18 acres of oyster reef in lower Calcasieu Lake.

$740,000 has been earmarked for recreational opportunities lost during the 2006 oil spill such as recreational boating, shore fishing and general shoreline use.

“I think for our area in the state we realize how important tourism and recreational fishing is. So, any funds that could be appropriated to enhance that experience for our residents and those who travel here, I think that should be welcome,” Bourriaque said.

Part of the money was also to reimburse agencies for money they spent monitoring and investigating the oil spill.

