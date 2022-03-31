Calcasieu Parish reopening COVID-19 mortgage and rental assistance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is informing low-income residents that it still has funds remaining to assist approximately 35 families with COVID-19 related mortgage or rental assistance. Phone lines will reopen for a second round of applicants beginning on April 4, 2022.

To qualify for assistance, residents must meet the following income criteria:

"Size of Family" to "Yearly Gross Income" qualification chart (Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 4, parish residents who meet the eligibility requirements are asked to phone the Human Services Appointment Line at 337-721-4033 and follow the prompts to schedule an appointment.

Phone lines will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday to receive calls.

Residents will be served on a first-come-first-served basis until all slots are filled based on the availability of funds. Any remaining applicants will be referred to other resources for assistance.

Once an appointment is scheduled, the homeowner will need to provide proof of Calcasieu residency, their social security card, a valid driver’s license or photo identification, and proof of household income.

If the funds are granted, the money will be paid in a lump sum directly to the homeowner’s mortgage company.

Residents who have questions or need more information are asked to call the Department of Human Services at 337-721-4030.

In July of 2020, the Police Jury received an allocation of $786,000 through the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) which was made available via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

A portion of these funds were earmarked to help Calcasieu Parish residents who needed help paying their mortgages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since receiving this funding, the Human Services Department has been able to assist 62 households with $250,001.20 in mortgage and rental assistance.

