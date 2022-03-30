50/50 Thursdays
LIVE: Tornado Warning for Oberlin, Reeves, Mittie

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tornado warning has been issued for Oberlin LA, Reeves LA, Mittie LA until 1:45 PM CDT.

Several tornado warnings were issued for parts of Beauregard and Vernon Parish from around 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A watch remains in effect until 7 p.m.

No major damage was reported, although some trees were reported down and some minor damage was reported.

Keep up with today's weather

A tornado watch has been issued for Southwest Louisiana until 7 p.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for Southwest Louisiana until 7 p.m.(National Weather Service)
Watch vs Warning
Watch vs Warning(KPLC)
  • A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
  • A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, according to the National Weather Service.

