SWLA Center for Health Services announces mobile unit event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services mobile unit will be “boosting public health in the boot” Monday, April 4, in honor of national public health week.

SWLA CHS will be traveling to Abraham’s Tent from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Water’s Edge Gathering from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The unit will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations, glucose screenings, high blood pressure checks and immunizations, Jasmine Abel, Administrative Communication Specialist at SWLA CHS said.

People who want more information about these events or the services SWLA CHS will be providing can contact CHS’ Community Liaison Specialist, Daelynn Flagg, at 337-439-9983 ext. 1260.

