50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Center for Health Services announces mobile unit event

The SWLA Center for Health Services mobile unit will be “boosting public health in the boot”...
The SWLA Center for Health Services mobile unit will be “boosting public health in the boot” Monday, April 4, in honor of national public health week.(SWLA CHS)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services mobile unit will be “boosting public health in the boot” Monday, April 4, in honor of national public health week.

SWLA CHS will be traveling to Abraham’s Tent from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Water’s Edge Gathering from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The unit will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations, glucose screenings, high blood pressure checks and immunizations, Jasmine Abel, Administrative Communication Specialist at SWLA CHS said.

People who want more information about these events or the services SWLA CHS will be providing can contact CHS’ Community Liaison Specialist, Daelynn Flagg, at 337-439-9983 ext. 1260.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

Temperatures slowly cool as we head into the evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly night ahead, slowly warming as we head into the weekend
Interstate-10 eastbound near PPG Drive has been closed due to an accident, according to Lake...
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 E near PPG Dr, heavy congestion remains
Kroger announces free grocery pickup this holiday season
Kroger union workers vote to authorize strike
La. Medicaid launches phone campaign asking members to update contact information
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish; NWS confirms tornado hit area