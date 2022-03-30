50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 29, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 29, 2022.

Steven James McFarlain, 38, Jennings: Instate detainer.

Donald Ray Franklin, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Sherry R. Rafati, 56, Starks: Property damage under $1,000.

Darrell Dwayne Myers, 50, Westlake: Theft of $25,000 or more.

Stephen Joshua Simmons, 42, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles; sexual abuse of an animal.

Santana Nashell Trahan, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; probation detainer (2 charges).

Kelan Lamar Jones, 19, Lake Charles: Money laundering; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons (2 charges).

Natalie Leshaun Boutte, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Alexander Charles Boreing, 20, Lake Charles: Robbery; purse snatching.

Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Julius Joseph Lebleu, 38, Hayes: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Paul Lynn Lebleu, 40, Hayes: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Larry Myles Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Christopher Demon Orphey, 18, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Samantha Kathleen Manuel, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson.

Jarrett Lawrence Cope, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.

Keyaisa Michelle Siverand, 23, Lake Charles: Accessory after the fact.

