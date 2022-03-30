50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Country Club Rd. in Lake Charles this morning, Mar. 30, 2022, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Sergeant Brenda Desormeaux says officers were dispatched after receiving a report of a crash in the area.

Officers say a Ford F250 being driven by Joshua Miller, of Lake Charles, was traveling eastbound on Country Club Rd. when he struck a Toyota SUV being driven by Kasandra Trahan as it traveled westbound on the same road. The crash occurred when Trahan made a left turn into a private driveway and was struck by Miller’s vehicle.

Trahan was transported to a local hospital following the crash but later died as a result of her injuries.

