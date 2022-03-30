SOWELA annual cooking competition begins

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA’s Annual Cooking Competition is now underway and the stakes are high.

Of the culinary students competing, Anna Candler says she’s up for the challenge.

“I’m currently in my last semester right now for baking and pastries to get my baking and pastries degree I’m still at SOWELA. I’m doing my externship there, I go there 3 to 4 times a day,” says Candler.

She’s competing against two of her colleagues and if Candler wins, she will have a chance to represent Louisiana at the National Skill USA Leadership Conference later this year.

“Today’s menu is going to be several different items they’re going to be judged on and several different techniques as far as baking goes,” says Chef Dameon Fusilier. “So they going to do yeast breads, baguettes, and creative loaf….”

With more than six dishes to make and a limited amount of time, the pressure is on. Starting with the first recipe butter tea cookies and french roll bread. All while judges like Marueen Little pace back and forth critiquing the process for each student until their dish is complete.

“There’s different things were going to be looking for not just taste but whether or not they followed directions properly, whether or not they did they right techniques,” says Little.

Part two of the competition gets underway at 8:30 today, Mar. 30, 2022, with students preparing four-course meals. Nationals will be held in June this year in Atlanta.

