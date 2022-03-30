Operation Deploy Your Dress has new chapter in Fort Polk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a new way for you to help the Fort Polk military community while cleaning out your closet. A chapter of Operation Deploy Your Dress is now in Fort Polk. It is a non-profit organization that helps military families by providing dresses and accessories free of charge for balls and galas.

“The only downfall is, military balls are very expensive, so adding a $500 dress can really add up that bill,” Emily McGruder, president of the Fort Polk Spouses and Community Club said.

Shoes, makeup, accessories and of course a dress – all these expenses add up for military spouses planning to attend their next ball.

“Especially junior enlisted families can be on a tight budget, so making that work along with tickets to a ball, a hotel, childcare food and stuff like that – it gets super expensive, so we are hoping to ease that financial burden, “McGruder said.

That’s why Emily McGruder, a military wife herself, along with other members of the Fort Polk Spouses and Community Club spearheaded this idea, bringing the 13th chapter of Operation Deploy Your Dress to the army base. McGruder said they have already collected over 500 dresses in their first month.

“Once our building is approved, we will have an actual dress boutique, “McGruder said. “It will be top of the line, not just patched together. This is a very isolated base, and so we want to be able to offer something high scale to dependents and to female service members or the men as well, because we will have suits and tuxes.”

ODYD only approves on new location a year. McGruder said they put in a lot of hours to make this happen and even secured a $10,000 grant, but the work was worth it to provide a glamorous evening for those in an industry that is all but glamorous.

“Military life is hard,” McGruder said. “Sometimes your husband is gone for months at a time or weeks at a time in the field, so it is a great time to get together and celebrate the traditions of the army, as well as relax a little.”

The organization is functioning at a temporary location until their main facility is secured. McGruder said they hope to have that done by May.

A soft opening will be held April 2 and 3 from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Warrior Center. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

