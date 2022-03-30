“A New Day” Calcasieu Parish criminal expungement program re-introduced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been three years since Calcasieu Parish has been able to host the popular expungement event, now called “A New Day”.

65-year-old Robert Swain has wanted an old drug charge alluded from his record for over 30 years.

“I really want to clear my record because I ain’t never owned a house, and if I don’t get it done now, they’re going to deny me,” Swain said.

Numerous local agencies are working together to make it happen. Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory with the Sheriff’s Office said it’s a great chance for someone who made a single mistake.

“It gives people the opportunity that went out there and made one bad mistake and had one bad night and did something that they regret...[the] opportunity to start over fresh and new,” Guillory said.

A big plus, it saves people money.

“Every applicant is going to save over $200 in actual court cost fees and also, there’s no attorney’s fees,” Mark Judson from the SWLA Law Center explained. “So that’s savings of $1000 to $1500 for every applicant.”

Name changes are offered too since they involve a similar process.

Those interested can visit the District Attorney’s website starting Friday for more details.

