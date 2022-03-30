Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Movies Under the Stars” returns in April with three funny, family-friendly films.

The movie series will begin Friday, April 8, at Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Road.

Movies, dates, locations:

Friday, April 8 – “ Hop :” This 2011 live-action, computer-animated comedy centers around a young rabbit named E.B. (Russell Brand) who has dreams of becoming a famous drummer rather than succeed his father as the Easter Bunny (Hugh Laurie). So, he runs away to Hollywood to make it happen. He soon meets Fred O’Hare (James Marsden), an unemployed slacker. After a series of adventures, both E.B. and Fred learn the importance of growing up and assuming responsibility (Rated PG). This movie will be shown at Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Road . There will be an Easter egg hunt at 5:45 p.m. so make sure to get there early!

Friday, April 22 – “ Zootopia :” This 2016 Disney comedy-adventure is set in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia where walking, talking animals live in peace with one another. When small-town rabbit Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) gets to live her dream of becoming the first rabbit to join the Zootopia Police Department, Police Chief Bogo (Idris Elba) initially saddles her with a boring parking-duty assignment. But one day on the job, Judy meets sly fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), who winds up working with her to solve a case that helps her keep her badge (Rated PG). This movie will be shown at Mallard Junction Park, 599 August Drive, Lake Charles.

Friday, April 29 – “The Croods:” This 2013 computer-animated comedy-adventure follows a family – the Croods (voiced by Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Cloris Leachman) of cavemen. They survive in harsh conditions because they follow the strict rules set by the family’s patriarch (Cage). But, when their cave home is destroyed in the wake of an impending volcanic eruption, they are forced to leave their safe home and venture into the wilderness and the unknown to forge a new way of life (Rated PG). This movie will be shown at River Bluff Park, located at 543 Theriot Road, Moss Bluff.

All movies will start at 6:30 p.m. but be sure to get there early to get the best spots.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Residents can also bring their own food, but there will be vendors present at every movie. Also, free popcorn and cotton candy will be served at each event.

Movies will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

