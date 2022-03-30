McNeese-LSU softball game postponed to April 26

BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.

The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.

McNeese will host LSU on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Cowgirl Diamond.

