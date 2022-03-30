50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese-LSU softball game postponed to April 26

McNeese softball
McNeese softball(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.

The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.

McNeese will host LSU on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Cowgirl Diamond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

McNeese DH Kade Hunter
Cowboys outlast Southern 9-7
Cowboys beat Southern 9-7
#McNeese defeats Southern 9-7
LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints...
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city, the team I grew up watching’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints
McNeese guard TJ Moss
Former McNeese guard TJ Moss enters transfer portal