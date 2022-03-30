March 29 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball wrap up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A busy night on the baseball and softball diamond with a lot of big high school games taking place across our coverage area. Final scores are reported below along with highlights.

BASEBALL:

Barbe 6 Sulphur 0

Rosepine 4 Kinder 1

Jennings 6 Iowa 5

Sam Houston 7 Comeaux 1

Grand Lake 5 Oberlin 2

South Beauregard 11 Westlake 1

Vinton 8 Pickering 4

SOFTBALL:

Merryville 26 Gueydan 0

Vinton 7 Pickering 6

Sam Houston 7 St. Thomas More 3

Iowa 16 Jennings 1

Welsh 13 Lake Arthur 3

Rosepine 10 Kinder 7

Barbe 8 Southside 3

