March 29 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball wrap up

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A busy night on the baseball and softball diamond with a lot of big high school games taking place across our coverage area. Final scores are reported below along with highlights.

BASEBALL:

Barbe 6 Sulphur 0

Rosepine 4 Kinder 1

Jennings 6 Iowa 5

Sam Houston 7 Comeaux 1

Grand Lake 5 Oberlin 2

South Beauregard 11 Westlake 1

Vinton 8 Pickering 4

SOFTBALL:

Merryville 26 Gueydan 0

Vinton 7 Pickering 6

Sam Houston 7 St. Thomas More 3

Iowa 16 Jennings 1

Welsh 13 Lake Arthur 3

Rosepine 10 Kinder 7

Barbe 8 Southside 3

