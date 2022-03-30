March 29 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball wrap up
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A busy night on the baseball and softball diamond with a lot of big high school games taking place across our coverage area. Final scores are reported below along with highlights.
BASEBALL:
Barbe 6 Sulphur 0
Rosepine 4 Kinder 1
Jennings 6 Iowa 5
Sam Houston 7 Comeaux 1
Grand Lake 5 Oberlin 2
South Beauregard 11 Westlake 1
Vinton 8 Pickering 4
SOFTBALL:
Merryville 26 Gueydan 0
Vinton 7 Pickering 6
Sam Houston 7 St. Thomas More 3
Iowa 16 Jennings 1
Welsh 13 Lake Arthur 3
Rosepine 10 Kinder 7
Barbe 8 Southside 3
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.