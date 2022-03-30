Low bid of $523,250 accepted for drainage improvements

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -In a special meeting, Lake Charles City Council approved the low bid for drainage improvements on Louisiana Avenue, south of McNeese Street.

The half million-dollar project went to McManus construction.

McManus’ low bid was $523,250 dollars. The work will include new drainage inlets and pipe ranging from fifteen inches to forty-eight inches in diameter, plus related pavement work, Resident Pam Roper said.

“We’ve really been in a gully for about two years now. Every time there is a little bit of rain we wind up with flooding, and a lot of houses on that street have flooded so many times that the people are just at wit’s end,” Roper said.

Roper and other residents are convinced nearby development caused their problems. They hope culverts put in are big enough to alleviate flooding.

“We used to have an entire forest behind our house, but it’s been cut down and the land has been raised up. All of that was our drainage before and all of that now comes down onto our property, so that is our main concern. We’re also curious that they were waiting until the end of school so that we won’t have a lot of road congestion. We’re curious if our road is going to be blocked off and so we can’t get out, because we only have one exit,” Roper said.

The work will not start until school lets out in May because it would impede traffic at FK White where students are dropped off and picked up.

Residents plan to ask for a meeting with the city to ask questions about the project.

