50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former McNeese QB Cody Orgeron lands internship on Miami coaching staff

The Orgerons at Miami.
The Orgerons at Miami.(Twitter - @Coach_EdOrgeron)
By Brady Renard
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORAL GABLES, FL (KPLC) - Cody Orgeron is set to follow in his father’s footsteps as a coach at the University of Miami. Orgeron will be an offensive intern on Mario Cristobal’s initial Miami coaching staff. Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron spent five seasons as the defensive line coach for the Hurricanes early in his career.

Cody Orgeron is coming off a strong six-year career with McNeese, leaving the Pokes as a three-year starter. Orgeron ended his Cowboy career with over 6,500 passing yards, over 1,000 rush yards and 61 total touchdowns in 42 games.

Cody’s brother, Parker, (also a former McNeese Cowboy) is currently an offensive analyst for the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. He started his coaching career at McNeese in 2019 as a student assistant before landing on his father’s coaching staff at LSU as a player development intern in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

Cowgirls drop doubleheader against Southeastern
Cowgirls hold off late ULM rally, win midweek matchup 7-5
Murray State's Justice Hill (14) shoots against Saint Peter's Doug Edert, left, and Isiah...
Murray State guard Justice Hill commits to the Tigers
NSU’s Kendal Coleman becomes new LSU head coach Matt McMahon’s first commit
LSU forward Shareef O'Neal (32)
REPORT: LSU’s Shareef O’Neal enters NCAA Transfer Portal