Former McNeese QB Cody Orgeron lands internship on Miami coaching staff

CORAL GABLES, FL (KPLC) - Cody Orgeron is set to follow in his father’s footsteps as a coach at the University of Miami. Orgeron will be an offensive intern on Mario Cristobal’s initial Miami coaching staff. Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron spent five seasons as the defensive line coach for the Hurricanes early in his career.

Cody Orgeron is coming off a strong six-year career with McNeese, leaving the Pokes as a three-year starter. Orgeron ended his Cowboy career with over 6,500 passing yards, over 1,000 rush yards and 61 total touchdowns in 42 games.

Cody’s brother, Parker, (also a former McNeese Cowboy) is currently an offensive analyst for the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. He started his coaching career at McNeese in 2019 as a student assistant before landing on his father’s coaching staff at LSU as a player development intern in 2020.

