Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in which the son was heavily armed, the sheriff says.

Authorities say that the incident occurred in the 200 block of Dianne Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The sheriff says that when deputies arrived at the residence, they found a 21-year-old man dead on the scene. Detectives learned that the 21-year-old arrived at his parents’ home wearing a ballistic (bulletproof) vest and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He allegedly began arguing with his mother as his father returned home.

The tense confrontation escalated to the point where the son drew a handgun at his father. In turn, the father grabbed his own gun, fatally shooting the son.

The sheriff said the 21-year-old has a history of unstable and violent behavior and has been the subject of strong psychiatric care.

Deputies say that the incident is domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information will be released when available.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807.

