Cowgirls hold off late ULM rally, win midweek matchup 7-5

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES- Early insurance runs led McNeese softball to a 7-4 win over UL-Monroe Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

“The team did a good job adding runs to put offensive pressure on the Warhawks.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Whitney Tate pitched well and I thought we played good defense behind her. It went a little crazy a little at the end, but the score did not reflect the tempo of the game.”

After keeping the Warhawks (18-11) scoreless for five innings, the Cowgirls (17-14) allowed four runs in the top of the seventh, but the late runs were not enough to chip away at McNeese’s early lead.

Key Moments:

First Inning

  • The Warhawks took the early 1-0 lead on an RBI single
  • The Cowgirls responded with an RBI double by Kendall Talley to score Alayis Seneca
  • A second consecutive RBI double by Jil Poullard scored Talley to give McNeese the one-run advantage
  • Poullard reached home on a double steal (McN 3, ULM 1)

Fourth Inning

  • Cowgirls increased their lead to three with an RBI single by Toni Perrin to score Josie Willingham

Fifth Inning

  • Talley scored her second run of the game on an RBI double by Kaylee Lopez (McN 5, ULM 1)
  • Chloe Gomez scored pinch-runner Erin Ardoin with an RBI single

Sixth Inning

  • After stealing second and third, Perrin scored on a sacrifice fly by Talley (McN 7, ULM 1)

Seventh Inning

  • A bases-loaded walk added an additional Warhawk run
  • UL-Monroe chipped away at McNeese’s lead with a two-RBI single
  • The final run of the game was scored off a Cowgirl error (McN 7, ULM 5)

Game Notes:

  • Starting pitcher Whitney Tate picked up the win to improve her record to 4-7 after giving up one run on eight hits during 6.1 innings of work
  • Second reliever Shaelyn Sanders picked up her first save of the year
  • Talley led the Cowgirls at the plate with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs
  • Lopez had two doubles and one RBI
  • Five Cowgirls scored one run apiece
  • McNeese stole three bases while UL-Monroe stole one
  • The Cowgirls left seven on base while the Warhawks left eight

Next Game:

The Cowgirls will head to Baton Rouge for its second midweek game when the Cowgirls face #20 LSU on Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.

