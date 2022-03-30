Cowgirls hold off late ULM rally, win midweek matchup 7-5

LAKE CHARLES- Early insurance runs led McNeese softball to a 7-4 win over UL-Monroe Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

“The team did a good job adding runs to put offensive pressure on the Warhawks.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Whitney Tate pitched well and I thought we played good defense behind her. It went a little crazy a little at the end, but the score did not reflect the tempo of the game.”

After keeping the Warhawks (18-11) scoreless for five innings, the Cowgirls (17-14) allowed four runs in the top of the seventh, but the late runs were not enough to chip away at McNeese’s early lead.

Key Moments:

First Inning

The Warhawks took the early 1-0 lead on an RBI single



The Cowgirls responded with an RBI double by Kendall Talley to score Alayis Seneca



A second consecutive RBI double by Jil Poullard scored Talley to give McNeese the one-run advantage



Poullard reached home on a double steal (McN 3, ULM 1)



Fourth Inning

Cowgirls increased their lead to three with an RBI single by Toni Perrin to score Josie Willingham



Fifth Inning

Talley scored her second run of the game on an RBI double by Kaylee Lopez (McN 5, ULM 1)



Chloe Gomez scored pinch-runner Erin Ardoin with an RBI single



Sixth Inning

After stealing second and third, Perrin scored on a sacrifice fly by Talley (McN 7, ULM 1)



Seventh Inning

A bases-loaded walk added an additional Warhawk run



UL-Monroe chipped away at McNeese’s lead with a two-RBI single



The final run of the game was scored off a Cowgirl error (McN 7, ULM 5)



Game Notes:

Starting pitcher Whitney Tate picked up the win to improve her record to 4-7 after giving up one run on eight hits during 6.1 innings of work



Second reliever Shaelyn Sanders picked up her first save of the year



Talley led the Cowgirls at the plate with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs



Lopez had two doubles and one RBI



Five Cowgirls scored one run apiece



McNeese stole three bases while UL-Monroe stole one



The Cowgirls left seven on base while the Warhawks left eight



Next Game:

The Cowgirls will head to Baton Rouge for its second midweek game when the Cowgirls face #20 LSU on Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.

