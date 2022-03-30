Cowgirls hold off late ULM rally, win midweek matchup 7-5
LAKE CHARLES- Early insurance runs led McNeese softball to a 7-4 win over UL-Monroe Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.
“The team did a good job adding runs to put offensive pressure on the Warhawks.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Whitney Tate pitched well and I thought we played good defense behind her. It went a little crazy a little at the end, but the score did not reflect the tempo of the game.”
After keeping the Warhawks (18-11) scoreless for five innings, the Cowgirls (17-14) allowed four runs in the top of the seventh, but the late runs were not enough to chip away at McNeese’s early lead.
Key Moments:
First Inning
- The Warhawks took the early 1-0 lead on an RBI single
- The Cowgirls responded with an RBI double by Kendall Talley to score Alayis Seneca
- A second consecutive RBI double by Jil Poullard scored Talley to give McNeese the one-run advantage
- Poullard reached home on a double steal (McN 3, ULM 1)
Fourth Inning
- Cowgirls increased their lead to three with an RBI single by Toni Perrin to score Josie Willingham
Fifth Inning
- Talley scored her second run of the game on an RBI double by Kaylee Lopez (McN 5, ULM 1)
- Chloe Gomez scored pinch-runner Erin Ardoin with an RBI single
Sixth Inning
- After stealing second and third, Perrin scored on a sacrifice fly by Talley (McN 7, ULM 1)
Seventh Inning
- A bases-loaded walk added an additional Warhawk run
- UL-Monroe chipped away at McNeese’s lead with a two-RBI single
- The final run of the game was scored off a Cowgirl error (McN 7, ULM 5)
Game Notes:
- Starting pitcher Whitney Tate picked up the win to improve her record to 4-7 after giving up one run on eight hits during 6.1 innings of work
- Second reliever Shaelyn Sanders picked up her first save of the year
- Talley led the Cowgirls at the plate with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs
- Lopez had two doubles and one RBI
- Five Cowgirls scored one run apiece
- McNeese stole three bases while UL-Monroe stole one
- The Cowgirls left seven on base while the Warhawks left eight
Next Game:
The Cowgirls will head to Baton Rouge for its second midweek game when the Cowgirls face #20 LSU on Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.