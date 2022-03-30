Preparing athletes for life after football

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When life throws you a curveball and your plans change, sometimes it takes a former college athlete to help a current one prepare for life after football.

Assistant Coach Phillip Ely and his wife Kallie are both former collegiate athletes. And now that Phillip is the quarterback’s coach here at McNeese, he and his wife are back to doing what they do best, working with collegiate athletes where they are.

“I feel like every place we go, especially with both of us being college athletes we know the grind,” says Kallie. “We know being away from family is hard. Just academics, athletics, everything is overwhelming sometimes. We just had the quarterbacks over last week, I think it was. I like to do a homecooked meal, and we all sit at the dinner table, we have to sit at the dinner table like a real family dinner.”

Community is what grounds us, whether on a college campus or not. Sometimes providing that for an athlete can better prepare them for what’s next.

“I think I like to talk about life after football or after sports because a lot of times when you are playing this sport you lose your identity sometimes,” says Kallie. “And I tell them it’s not what you do it’s who you are. I ask them what they want to do after football.”

While Phillip and Kallie are new to the area, they are looking forward to their first season as cowboys.

“I’m excited to be here at the start of a lot of new things. It’s a real exciting time for McNeese for sure,” Kallie said.

And so, as the Cowboys head towards their next football season, the Ely’s say their opportunities to provide a community for and guidance to athletes will only increase.

