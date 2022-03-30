Fire marshal: Open burning accidents have caused four deaths in La. this year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Private outdoor burning has led to four deaths in Louisiana just this year. It’s sparking safety concerns from the state’s top fire official, who aims to prevent another accident.

Tree limbs were stacked high along Topsy Bel Road. The same area where last week a woman’s body was found in a burn pile, less than a mile away from local resident, Pearl Airhart’s home.

“I heard a man and his wife were out burning stuff and that she fell in the burner,” resident Pearl Airhart said.

Spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s office Ashley Rodrigue mentioned following simple protocol would help keep everyone safe.

“Fire in any form with anything is dangerous and that’s why the safety tips relative to open burning are very important to do every single time,” Rodrigue said.

Some suggested tips given by Rodrigue were the following: make sure there’s no burn ban where you live, check the forecast for severe windy and dry conditions, set the burn location at least 75 feet away from any structure, avoid using lighter fluid or gas to fuel a fire and make sure to have a water source available.

Rodrigue says in the four deaths they’ve investigated, the victims were older and some had limited mobility, making it harder for them to evacuate an area when fires got out of control.

“In many of these instances, it’s overtaking the individuals who are conducting these open burnings to the point where they are without oxygen and they pass out and unfortunately fall into a field which then catches fire,” Rodrigue said.

