50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018

Father faces a charge of abuse of a corpse
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were there, he reportedly said that it was because he had a body in his kitchen and that it was the corpse of his adult son who died in May 2018, a news release states.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — An east Texas man is suspected of keeping his son’s body in his kitchen for almost four years.

David McMichael, 67, was being booked into the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana on Wednesday afternoon on a charge of abuse of a corpse, authorities said.

David McMichael, 67
David McMichael, 67(Bi-State Detention Facility)

It was about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 when a caller asked New Boston, Texas, police to check on the welfare of a male in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street, according to a news release.

When officers asked McMichael whether he knew why they were there, he reportedly said that it was because he had a body in his kitchen and that it was of his adult son who died in May 2018, says the statement from New Boston police.

New Boston police investigators and members of the Texarkana crime scene unit “... determined that the body was that of a male, possibly Jason McMichael.”

There’s no mention of the son’s age nor of the cause of his death.

The body has been released to Mid-South Transport to be taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

Take Flight in Deridder!
Take Flight in Deridder!
Case closed, charges expunged in 2019 timber theft allegations
Kroger announces free grocery pickup this holiday season
Kroger union workers vote to authorize strike
KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry to take time off for chemotherapy
KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry to take time off for chemotherapy
KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry to take time off for chemotherapy