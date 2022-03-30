50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.

A White House fact sheet says the government has worked since the start of the Biden administration to set up more than 90,000 vaccination sites, distribute more than 400 million high-quality masks free of charge, send free test kits directly to people’s homes and set up “test to treat” sites where people can be tested for COVID-19 and receive treatment onsite if they receive a positive result.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Country star Eric Church cancels San Antonio concert amid Final Four matchup
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia shells areas in Ukraine where it vowed to scale back
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer
Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer
Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer
Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer