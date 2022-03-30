50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Additional $115M for Calcasieu and Cameron coastal restoration

(Theresa Schmidt KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced it will be allocating an additional $115 million for the Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection Project, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

The funds were made available through the “America’s Water Infrastructure Act” and the 2021 “House Energy & Water appropriations bill.”

The Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection Project is a storm mitigation and coastal restoration effort that encompasses 4,700 square miles in Calcasieu Cameron, and Vermilion parishes.

The funding is in addition to the $125 million already secured for the project in January of this year and $10 million earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

College Athlete to Coach’s Wife: How Kallie Ely hopes to help quarterbacks at McNeese
Preparing athletes for life after football
SOWELA annual cooking competition begins
SOWELA annual cooking competition begins
SOWELA annual cooking competition begins
SOWELA annual cooking competition begins
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High winds ahead of storms arriving by late-morning thru early-afternoon