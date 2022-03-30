Additional $115M for Calcasieu and Cameron coastal restoration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced it will be allocating an additional $115 million for the Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection Project, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

The funds were made available through the “America’s Water Infrastructure Act” and the 2021 “House Energy & Water appropriations bill.”

The Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection Project is a storm mitigation and coastal restoration effort that encompasses 4,700 square miles in Calcasieu Cameron, and Vermilion parishes.

The funding is in addition to the $125 million already secured for the project in January of this year and $10 million earlier this month.

