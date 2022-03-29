50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 28, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 28, 2022.

Nathaniel Wayne Andrus Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a firearm by a felon; theft under $1,000; probation detainer; improperly lighted license plate; must have driver’s license; probation violation.

Todd Wayland Bradford, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; home invasion.

Barry Wayne Smith, 70, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated assault; possession of a firearm by a felon; misrepresentation during booking.

Austin Paul Sonnier, 32, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.

John David Mitchener, 49, Vinton: Probation violation.

Derek J. Ledoux Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); underage DWI.

Daniel Scott Dugas, 39, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Steven Bryant Lassien, 45, Vinton: Probation violation (2 charges).

Brian Mccain, 63, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Kimberly Lafleur Giaimis, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jason Scott Simcox, 41, Sulphur: Attempted theft under $1,000; burglary; property damage over $50,000; flight from an officer.

Damon Royd Epperly, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alana Victoria Jones, 18, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Polly Zeline Duhon, 18, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Christy Renee Decelle, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chance Oneal Duncan, 59, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery.

Jaylyn Lamar Botley, 25, Lake Charles: Conspiracy.

Quintellious Lee Vontoure, 37, Vinton: Theft under $25,000.

Zaylon Ray Wheeler, 18, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Michael Darren Dickson, 18, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Anissa Elaine Ward, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; hit and run driving; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Devin Wayne Koonce, 39, Sulphur: Obscenity.

John Ward Roark, 27, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.

Steven Sean Willis, 63, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Deonta Damon Wheeler, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of stolen firearms; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons (3 charges).

Larry Joseph Booker Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jacob John Bluestein, 43, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a legend drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Martice Michelle Caine, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; obstruction of justice.

