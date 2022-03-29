Rise in juvenile crime according to Jennings police chief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the last several weeks, crime in the area may seem to be on the rise, but you may be surprised at who police as saying seem to be the culprit.

An understatement, that’s what Jennings police chief, Danny Semmes calls a rise in juvenile crime throughout the streets of Jennings.

Stacks of confiscated firearms line the tables of the department’s evidence room, firearms taken from juveniles. Over 130 firearms were collected by the Jennings Police Department, most of the offenders involved were juveniles. This year, their department is on track to exceed that number.

“The vast number of those guns are semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines, numerous AR-15s, AR-15 pistols with high-capacity magazines, and numerous stolen guns, as well,” Chief Danny Semmes said.

Chief Semmes said his department actively works to track down the origin of the guns by finding the original purchaser and working from there.

“We are trying to determine whether these guns are purchased by more than one person of if they’re stolen, and the people don’t have the serial number to the guns, and they may not report them stolen, because they do not have the serial numbers, ”Semmes said. “Or, if they do report them stolen and don’t have the serial numbers, there is no way to really track them.”

Chief Semmes said these confiscations come from routine traffic stops, search warrants to foot chases.

“We recently did a search warrant on the west end of the city and recovered several stolen shotguns and a couple of pistols that were stolen, as well,” Semmes said.

Many of the juveniles walk away without as much as a slap on the wrist, which is something Chief Semmes blames largely on the lack of juvenile inmate housing.

“The problem we are having is there are no facilities anywhere that will take juvenile offenders unless it is a violent crime, and possession of an illegal firearm doesn’t meet that criteria,” Semmes said.

Chief Semmes said without proper punishment, these juveniles will continue to commit crimes, which is something they are already seeing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.