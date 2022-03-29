50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: Saints signing veteran QB Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton(Keith Allison / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are adding veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the team, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, the report added.

The Saints recently re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year contract. New Orleans currently has Ian Book and Winston under contract. Taysom Hill is moving back to tight end, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Trevor Siemian recently signed with the Chicago Bears for two years.

Dalton spent last season with the Chicago Bears, starting six games. He threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes.

In 2020, the 34-year-old quarterback played in 11 games for the Dallas Cowboys, starting nine of them. Dalton threw for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

Taysom Hill has split time at quarterback and other positions while in New Orleans. (AP...
Taysom Hill moving back to tight end for the Saints
Smith has played four seasons in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)New Orleans Saints Pool...
Saints re-sign WR Tre’Quan Smith
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
REPORT: Former LSU LB Damone Clark likely to miss rookie season
Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU
Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU