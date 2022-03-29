50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Police continue to seek information on missing Scott woman

Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi...
Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi with Texas Plate NRN6551 to Texas on Interstate 10. Police say later that day, she was seen in the vehicle coming back into Louisiana. On Thursday, March 10, the vehicle was spotted north of Dallas, according to Leger.(Scott Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Law enforcement continues to search for a Scott woman last seen on March 9, 2022.

Investigators have not found Ella Quiana Goodie’s black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV either, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D. Senegal said the vehicle may have the license plate NRN 6551 - although the license plate may have been removed. The vehicle may also have a Lyft sticker on the front windshield.

A person of interest in the case, Brandon Jermaine Francisco was arrested in Missouri last week, KATC is reporting.

Senegal asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194. Information can also be submitted by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Senegal said state police are assisting the Scott Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

Volunteer Louisiana
Lake Charles native receives 2022 Champion of Service award
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy through Wednesday; storms arrive by midday tomorrow
Four new exhibits to open at Historic City Hall
Four new exhibits to open at Historic City Hall
Jeff Davis Parish elects Lauren Heinen as DA
Heinen to become first female Jeff Davis DA