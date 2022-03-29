Police continue to seek information on missing Scott woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Law enforcement continues to search for a Scott woman last seen on March 9, 2022.

Investigators have not found Ella Quiana Goodie’s black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV either, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D. Senegal said the vehicle may have the license plate NRN 6551 - although the license plate may have been removed. The vehicle may also have a Lyft sticker on the front windshield.

A person of interest in the case, Brandon Jermaine Francisco was arrested in Missouri last week, KATC is reporting.

Senegal asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194. Information can also be submitted by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Senegal said state police are assisting the Scott Police Department.

