Pelicans sign undrafted rookie Jose Alvarado to multi-year deal

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles in the second half of an NBA basketball...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in New Orleans, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s one of the best feel-good stories to emerge from the NBA this season.

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado spent most of this season as a two-way player but after Monday’s signing, he’ll be a permanent member of the roster for four more years.

The team announced Monday that they reached a multi-year deal with the undrafted point guard out of Georgia Tech.

As a two-way player, Alvarado spent most of the first half of the season splitting time between the Pelicans and the Birmingham Squadron in the G-League. Injuries at the guard position opened opportunities for Alvarado. Once given the chance for playing time, Alvarado continued to improve until he became an essential piece in the regular rotation.

The 6-foot, 179-pound Alvarado has appeared in 47 games (one start) for the Pelicans this season, averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 15.3 minutes per contest.

The Brooklyn native leads all rookies in assist/turnover ratio (3.88), steal/turnover ratio (1.79), and plus/minus (+163), while ranking second among all rookies with 1.3 steals per game.

Over his four-year career at Georgia Tech, Alvarado appeared in 106 career games (104 starts), averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 steals in 34.9 minutes played.

New Orleans’s roster now stands at 16 players, including one two-way player.

