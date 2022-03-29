50/50 Thursdays
NSU’s Kendal Coleman becomes new LSU head coach Matt McMahon’s first commit

(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has landed his first commitment since joining the Tiger program on March 21. It came by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

McMahon has added Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State University (NSU). Coleman announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday, March 28. He thanked his coaches who recruited him in his tweet.

Coleman is listed at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds. He played in 30 games for the Demons last season and grabbed a total of 304 rebounds, an average of 10.1 per game. The Shreveport, La. native averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Against LSU in December 2021, Coleman scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while shooting 72.7% from the floor in 33 minutes of play. He also scored 19 points in the season opener against Oklahoma. He posted 12 points and had 11 rebounds against Texas A&M on Dec. 12, 2021.

The Tigers have lost three players this season to the transfer portal. They are Shareef O’Neal, Xavier Pinson, and Brandon Murray.

