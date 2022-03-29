Heinen to become first female Jeff Davis DA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish has just elected its first female District Attorney.

Just 32 years old, Lauren Heinen will soon take the reins of the DA’s office after capturing 58 percent of the votes cast in the election and avoiding a runoff.

It’s been a day of flowers and congratulatory calls.

She’ll be sworn in ten days after the votes become official, and is planning the transition now.

“I just look forward to meeting everybody, talking to everybody, and really getting everybody on the same page and understanding that we’re excited,” said Heinen. “We’re excited, the parish is excited and I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Heinen says communication within the office and with crime victims is important, “Victims of crimes deserve communication and so that is absolutely a priority for me. I think in your worst moments all you want is someone to talk to you and fight for you.”

She expects to be involved as both a prosecutor in the courtroom as well as administration of the office.

“I’m both an advocate and a businesswoman and I think that it’s okay to wear those hats,” says Heinen. “It’s okay to not limit yourself. And I think that’s important. You have to know what’s going on in your office.”

One change she plans to make is bringing in more technology to improve efficiency in handling the caseload.

“In terms of case management, I think that’s where we really need to implement some cost-saving and time-saving technology in terms of case management software.”

With this, she hopes this new technology will help speed up access to information and the trial process.

Heinen is scheduled to be sworn in on April 5th.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.