Jeanie the 3-legged dog, a local celebrity

By Haley Weger
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our very own local furry celebrity- Jeanie the 3-legged dog!

A lot has happened in the past two years for Jeanie, including beating cancer, being able to start therapy again after that was halted because of the pandemic, and most recently- celebrating her 15th birthday.

Jeanie the 3-legged dog’s journey of dog therapy was documented on social media, quickly transforming her into a local celebrity!

She has been featured on the Today Show, People Magazine, walked the red carpet, visited the Governor’s mansion, among appearances on many other TV shows and magazines- all for her nation-wide award for pet therapy.

“We started showing all our visits on social media, letting people know what we were up to, and it just kind of took off. People started wanting to check back with us, and see what she’s been up to and it’s just kind of grown from there,” said owner Lydia Crochet.

But, what Jeanie is known best for- her therapy, was halted during the pandemic, and some heart-breaking news came shortly after.

“Right after COVID happened, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She had to have surgery and she did really great, she came out of that okay,” said Crochet.

After it seemed like Jeanie was in the clear, she lost all mobility of her only remaining front leg.

“For a while there it was, it didn’t look good, they really weren’t sure if it was just a really bad sprain, or what she did to it if it was permanent,” said Crochet.

But, some good news recently- Jeanie is cancer free, has full use of her front leg again, is starting therapy sessions again, and this weekend celebrated her 15th birthday, making her the oldest living therapy dog in the area.

“She’s doing really well for a senior dog. She has no idea she’s going to be 15, I don’t think it’s a big deal to her but it is to us. We’ve had her since she was 5 or 6 months old, and just to know that she’s still with us and happy and healthy and still making people smile and doing her thing, it just brings so much joy to our hearts,” said Crochet.

This 3-legged pup is excited to get back out into the community, visiting local schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and veterans.

“She’s just done so well, I can’t imagine our lives without her,” said Crochet.

You can follow Jeanie’s journey through her Instagram- @jeanie3legs.

