Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-210 Westbound has now been reopened following an accident earlier this morning near the Ryan St. exit, according to DOTD and the Lake Charles Police Department.

All lanes are open I-210 West at LA 385. Congestion has reached Louisiana Ave. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) March 29, 2022

