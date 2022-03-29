50/50 Thursdays
Houma woman accused of driving stolen vehicle to Grant Parish to bond out boyfriend

Alaina Cole
Alaina Cole(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Houma woman has been accused of driving a stolen vehicle to Grant Parish so she could bond out her boyfriend.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office claims when Alaina Cole, 21, arrived at the Grant Parish Detention Center, she admitted that the vehicle she came in was stolen.

Cole was arrested for the illegal possession of stolen things.

A Houma woman was arrested after she drove a stolen vehicle to the Grant Parish Detention Center to bond someone out of...

Posted by Grant Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 28, 2022

