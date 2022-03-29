Hormone pellet therapy offered in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you go to the doctor’s office for low energy, they might test your thyroid, however they might start checking your hormone levels as well.

Hormone levels decline naturally with age for both men and women. According to Dr. Jason Morris, this decline typically begins after age 40.

“We offer a biodentical hormonal replacement using pellets. It’s a product called Evexipel, we’ve been doing this for about a year now in Lake Charles. So what hormone replacement using pellets, it’s for men and women, anyone concerned about hormonal imbalances,” Morris said.

Dr. Jason Morris and his team at Imperial Health in Moss Bluff are trying to help patients suffering with hormonal imbalances by trying a hormone treatment called Evexipel.

“Hormone deficiency is a legitimate cause for a lot of symptoms that people have experienced as they get into their 30s and 40s and beyond. They’re complaining of fatigue, they have lost their drive to do things spontaneously. They may see longer recovery periods between activities. Results have been great, fantastic for men and women. Increasing energy levels, increasing strength, stamina, vitality, improving moods, sleep patterns, libido. We’re getting a four to six month period of benefit,” Morris said.

This treatment usually lasts 4 months in women and 6 months in men, and seems to be working out well for those who have taken the hormone treatment.

For more information, call Imperial Health Family Practice at (337) 312- 0030.

