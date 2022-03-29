50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Healthcare spending in US was at a 20-year high in 2020, study says

Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19...
Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Money spent on healthcare in the U.S. hit a 20-year high in 2020, and COVID-19 is to blame.

As the pandemic began to unfold, national health spending grew nearly 10% while gross domestic product went down more than 2%.

That means healthcare that year took up nearly 20% of total spending.

The numbers are from a new study just published in the journal Health Affairs.

There is some good news, but it’s really more of an assumption: As the public health emergency is wrapping up, the country will see more stable health spending trends in 2024.

That depends on the assumption that the pandemic caused by a virus that has evolved and surprised the country at every turn will soon end.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Justices cast doubt on Texas immunity claim in veteran’s lawsuit
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor had in January issued a preliminary injunction preventing the...
Navy barred from acting against religious vaccine refusers
Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime