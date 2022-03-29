Four new exhibits to open at Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two traveling exhibits and two additional exhibits by the Black Heritage Gallery and Artisans’ Gallery will open to the public starting Friday, Apr. 1, 2022.

In addition to the traveling exhibits, Black Heritage Gallery’s “The Judah Exhibit” featuring the fine art of Christina Brown, will show through Friday, May 27. Also opening in the first-floor gallery is “Rites of Spring,” a group show by the members of Artisans’ Gallery. It will show through Saturday, June 11.

The galleries are hosting a joint reception to mark the openings on Friday, April 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Historic City Hall is located at 1001 Ryan Street and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

“Art of the Aloha Shirt: Keoni of Hawaii, 1938 - 51″

Explore the history, artistry, and production of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement, the Aloha shirt. This exhibit features sixty objects, including original textile artwork, production sketches and swatches, advertisements, and vintage shirts. It tells the story of an early innovator, John “Keoni” Meigs, in an industry that has left an indelible mark on fashion in the United States and the world.

Although many claim authorship, the exact origin of the Aloha shirt remains uncertain. The patterns of Polynesian tapa cloth, the colorful and bold floral designs of Tahitian pareau, and the sheer Japanese fabric used for making kimonos are often cited as some of the early stylistic influences of the shirt.

Sometime in the late 1920s to the early 1930s, when Hawaii’s economy began to shift from an agricultural to a service-oriented economy and tourists started flying to Hawaii in ever-increasing numbers, the emphasis of the island clothing industry shifted from the production of work clothes to sports and casualwear. Combining the young islander’s love for colorful clothing with the tourist’s desire to bring home keepsakes of their holidays on the islands, the Aloha shirt enjoyed massive popularity, particularly after the conclusion of the Second World War.

In the history of the Aloha Shirt, there has been no more innovative merchandiser nor better self-promoter than “Keoni of Hawaii.” John “Keoni” Meigs (“Keoni” is Hawaiian for John) was a self-taught painter whose talent became known to the early shirt manufacturers in Honolulu. In 1938, he created his first designs, concentrating on Polynesian tapa patterns inspired by the originals he had studied at the local Bishop Museum.

One of the most innovative Island fabric artists, Keoni is credited with creating as many as three hundred Aloha shirt designs. In Meigs’ words, “In a sense, Aloha shirts put Hawaii on the map. The first thing people did when they arrived was to make a beeline for a department store to buy one. A lot of kooky things were designed, but I always tried to be a purist when it came to using motifs from Hawaiian sources.”

Art of the Aloha Shirt is curated by Dale Hope, a Hawaiian native and second-generation veteran of the garment industry who authored the definitive book on the subject, The Aloha Shirt: Spirit of the Islands, in 2000. Much of the work draws from the collection of Dan Eskenazi, which offers viewers the opportunity to see Aloha shirts from a designer’s perspective, as well as excellent vintage examples of the finished product. Art of the Aloha Shirt is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. It will be on view at Historic City Hall through Saturday, May 28.

“Infamy: December 7, 1941″

This exhibit explores the events that followed Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which ultimately led to America’s entry into World War II. Following the attack, communities across the country united behind the war effort, performing diverse tasks to help the Allies, no matter how large or how small.

The Sunday morning attack at Pearl Harbor marked one of the darkest days in US history – with President Franklin D. Roosevelt declaring that December 7, 1941 “is a date which will live in infamy.” Taking off from a fleet of Japanese aircraft carriers, waves of bombers unleashed a surprise attack on the US Naval fleet in Oahu, Hawaii, killing more than 2,300 Americans. A day later, the nation declared war on Japan.

The special exhibit recounts the strike in Hawaii as well as the lesser-known but nearly simultaneous attacks on American territories in the Pacific, including Wake Islands, Guam and Philippines. Exhibit displays – featuring powerful images and personal stories taken from oral histories of witnesses – convey the losses, disrupted lives and reactions of military service members and ordinary Americans as they realized they were now at war. “Infamy: December 7, 1941″ is produced by The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. It will show at Historic City Hall through Saturday, May 21.

