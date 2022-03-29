50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy through Wednesday; storms arrive by midday tomorrow

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today will kick off a stretch of warm and windier weather ahead of our front set to push a line of strong thunderstorms through the area by midday Wednesday. No need for the umbrellas today though despite the clouds thickening up through the day.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect beginning at 10:00 AM this morning and continues through Wednesday. Wind gusts 30 to 35 mph through most of the day and night will continue ahead of our front tomorrow. The highest gusts, closer to 50 mph at times will usher in storms by midday tomorrow.

Our severe weather threat on Wednesday will be associated with a fast-moving line of thunderstorms expected to arrive around noon and push through the area quickly, exiting completely by mid-afternoon. These storms will have a threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow and have a way to receive alerts!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Wednesday's severe threat and what you need to know to stay prepared!
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy ahead of storms set to arrive by midday Wednesday; a few severe
Wade's Video Forecast: Storms possible Wednesday
Wade's Video Forecast: Storms possible Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - March 27, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - March 27, 2022