FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy through Wednesday; storms arrive by midday tomorrow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today will kick off a stretch of warm and windier weather ahead of our front set to push a line of strong thunderstorms through the area by midday Wednesday. No need for the umbrellas today though despite the clouds thickening up through the day.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect beginning at 10:00 AM this morning and continues through Wednesday. Wind gusts 30 to 35 mph through most of the day and night will continue ahead of our front tomorrow. The highest gusts, closer to 50 mph at times will usher in storms by midday tomorrow.

Our severe weather threat on Wednesday will be associated with a fast-moving line of thunderstorms expected to arrive around noon and push through the area quickly, exiting completely by mid-afternoon. These storms will have a threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow and have a way to receive alerts!

