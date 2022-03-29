First Alert Forecast: Cold front could bring a few severe storms Wednesday, threat greater farther east…

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a windy day Tuesday, and the wind is not likely to subside overnight; wind will remain gusting in the 30 mph range through the evening and overnight hours. and that wind may increase after sunrise Wednesday with gusts possibly upward of 50 mph, and that is not inside of thunderstorms! Please use caution while driving, especially on bridges and if you are in a high-profile vehicle. Also keep in mind objects may be blown around your home, and 50 mph gusts could bring tree limbs down which could cause power outages and other damage.

A line of thunderstorms will move through Southwest Louisiana Wednesday sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. These storms could quickly turn severe with damaging winds the most likely threat, though an isolated tornado is possible too. Remember these winds are different than the once described previously, but still can cause damage. The risk of severe weather is in the low category for most of SWLA, except those areas east of a line form Leesville to Abbeville where the risk in the medium range. Meaning the risk of severe is greater farther east of our area, but our threat is NOT zero either!

Be sure to monitor the weather closely Wednesday and make sure you have a way to receive alerts should watches or warnings be issued. Our First Alert Weather app is a great way to receive these alerts, and you can download the app here: https://www.kplctv.com/apps/

Once the cold front moves through we will see rapid clearing and should see the sun return be it sets Wednesday evening. Cooler mornings for Thursday and Friday will be the biggest change the front brings, and we could reach the 40s both of those mornings!

