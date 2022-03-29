Cowgirls sweep Southland opener, part of four-game win streak

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After dropping four straight earlier this month, the Cowgirls have won six of their last eight including sweeping their first Southland Series against Corpus Christi on the road.

“It was good to see the fight in the team and there was no panic and the team believed that they were going to win,” said Cowgirl coach James Landreneau. “It was just a matter of getting a big hit. talking about the weekend just getting back on it the difference was two-out hitting and we did a great job in the southern miss game of extending innings with two outs and finding ways to actually score with two outs and so it was good to see that.”

The Cowgirls also overcame a fielding issue they’ve had this season. In game one, McNeese committed five errors, yet still held on to win. But in the following two games, McNeese committed only a single error en route to an 18 to 3 scoring advantage and a series sweep.

Landreneau is hoping this weekend was another step in the right direction— one that will see them win their fifth Southland title in six seasons.

“I think our kids did a really good job of making some adjustments and staying in the moment this weekend so we are growing,” he said. “We are definitely a team that has a growth mindset and we have a lot of work to do and so it’s exciting that you can walk away from there and have some kids talking about some things that we still could have done better. It’s always nice to win and learn rather than having to lose and learn.”

The Cowgirls have a packed week as they host ULM on Tuesday, visit LSU on Wednesday before hosting Houston Baptist next weekend.

