Couple builds affordable housing complex in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mack and Rene Guillory have developed a more accommodating option for Lake Charles residents still living in FEMA housing.

“Kingdom Living” complex on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Van Buren Street is now accepting applications.

Local resident, Betty Simon has been looking for a home for her ex-husband, a veteran who will soon have to start paying rent for the FEMA trailer he has been living in since the storm.

“I wanted something that was not too huge for the elder, that he could get around and it be just a quiet area for him which is not a big unit,” Simon said.

However, he is certainly not alone. A year and a half later and the hurricanes continue to cause housing headaches.

Now, property owners Mack and Rene Guillory want to help ease those pains, especially with the vulnerable population.

“Individuals with disabilities, elderly individuals, individuals on fixed income whether it be social security, or disability, trying to come back to their homes and find a place to stay that they can afford has been the most challenging part,” Property owner, Rene Guillory said.

The project is two years in the making and aims to provide a sense of security according to Guillory. Though quaint, Guillory says they are affordable. $750 for a one-bedroom, $950 for a two-bedroom.

Some amenities you can expect are: granite counter tops and appliances, security cameras, direct contact with your landlord and a community feeling.

If interested, Guillory encourages people to pick up an application at their head office at “Heaven on Earth Network” located at 3200 Second Avenue. There is a $45 application fee.

