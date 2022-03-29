Burn pile death on Topsy Bel Road believed to be accidental

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A death in a burn pile on Topsy Bel Road is believed to have been accidental, authorities said.

The body of a 67-year-old female was found in the burn pile on March 25, according to information from the Louisiana State fire Marshal’s Office.

The incident appears to be accidental, but deputies are continuing to investigate, according to Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Rodrique said firefighters with Jeff Davis Fire District 7 found the body while helping a neighbor put out a brush fire along a fence line next door to the burn pile.

Rodrigue said the incident is one of four recent deaths from out-of-control burn piles in the state.

“These are sad and stunning cases that should bring everyone pause,” State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said in a statement. “Just because there is no burn ban in place in your area, that does not mean that conditions can’t change quicker than you can safely react.”

Browning offered the following safety tips:

Ensuring weather conditions, including wind speed and direction, are safe for burning

Establishing a burn pile at least 75 feet from any structures

Creating a 5-foot wet control line around the area

Avoiding the use of flammable liquids to ignite a burn pile

Remaining vigilant over the fire with a water source nearby at all times

Alert a loved one or neighbor of your activities or conduct them with help

If the fire does get out of control, call 911.

Four deaths since the end of January are believed to be attributed to open burning accidents.

A 78-year-old man died in the 1000 block of Good Hope Road in Anacoco on the morning of Jan. 31, when a burn pile began spreading, Rodrique said. The man was clearing property with his son when he went missing while trying to contain the fire. His body was discovered still in covered in flames, she said.

Two people died in separate incidents on March 28.

An 80-year-old man was found in Sarepta around 2 p.m. that day, Rodrigue said. His body was found by firefighters responding to a large grass fire. It is believed he had been attempting to stop the spread of a fire from a burn pile on his yard

In New Iberia that day, the body of an 89-year-old man was found near a pond on his property after a multi-day search, Rodrique said. He was reported missing on Saturday, March 26, when a 10-acre grass fire was reported on his property.

“Don’t let the fact that you’re burning brush outside keep you from understanding smoke from that fire can and will overtake you if you’re not careful, " Browning said. “Conducting open burning is a dangerous practice, no matter how frequently you do it, and it requires multiple safety steps to be taken every single time.”

