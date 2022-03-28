Three stranded boaters rescued by LDWF

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries completed a successful search and rescue mission in Sabine Parish, Adam Einck said.

Around 11 p.m. on March 26, LDWF agents received information that three boaters were stranded on Toledo Bend when their boat was swamped and ran aground, Einck said.

Agents learned that the boaters were fishing for about an hour and a half when large waves came over the boat and flooded it, causing it to sink.

The three boaters were found by agents clinging to a side of a cliff near the water wearing life jackets.

The agents loaded them in their boat and took them to the shore where they were examined by medical personnel.

Agents were able to retrieve the sunken boat on March 27 and believe that high winds and waves were the contributing factors for the sinking, Einck said.

